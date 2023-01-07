Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 26-31 Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31:

Justice Petty, 20, driving while intoxicated

Damiani Reyes, 19, theft of a firearm

Bryant Martinez, 29, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31:

Dec. 26

Theft of services was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Dec. 27

No reports.

Dec. 28

No reports.

Dec. 29

No reports.

Dec. 30

Found property was reported near the intersection of Merriman and Magnolia.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of Ave. B.

Dec. 31