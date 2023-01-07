Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 26-31
Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 7, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31:
- Justice Petty, 20, driving while intoxicated
- Damiani Reyes, 19, theft of a firearm
- Bryant Martinez, 29, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31:
Dec. 26
- Theft of services was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
Dec. 27
- No reports.
Dec. 28
- No reports.
Dec. 29
- No reports.
Dec. 30
- Found property was reported near the intersection of Merriman and Magnolia.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of Ave. B.
Dec. 31
- Credit card/debit card abuse was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- A person was arrested for theft of a firearm and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Port Neches Avenue.