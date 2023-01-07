Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 26-31

Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31:

  • Justice Petty, 20, driving while intoxicated
  • Damiani Reyes, 19, theft of a firearm
  • Bryant Martinez, 29, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31:

Dec. 26

  • Theft of services was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Dec. 27

  • No reports.

Dec. 28

  • No reports.

Dec. 29

  • No reports.

Dec. 30

  • Found property was reported near the intersection of Merriman and Magnolia.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of Ave. B.

Dec. 31

  • Credit card/debit card abuse was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • A person was arrested for theft of a firearm and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Port Neches Avenue.

