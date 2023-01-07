PHOTO GALLERY — Car recovered from Port Arthur waterway Published 12:30 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

1 of 5

A 2018 Camaro was recovered from the 25th Street reservoir Friday afternoon with the help of Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team and Airport Gulf Towing and Recovery.

PAFD Capt. Chris Portie said they were notified the car was in the water at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle was able to get of before the car went into the water.

Firefighter Dylan Compton went under water to attach a hook to the car in order for the car to removed from the reservoir. He said visibility was zero.

Topside in an aluminum boat were firefighters Cody LaBarera and Hunter Hanratty.