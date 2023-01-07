Cheniere Foundation donates $42K for Lamar State College Port Arthur scholarships Published 12:22 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

The Cheniere Foundation recently presented a check for $42,000 to the Port Arthur Education Foundation to be used for scholarships at Lamar State College Port Arthur. Those pictured include, from left, Dr. Melissa Armentor, Dean of Academic and Technical Programs at LSCPA; Cole Michalk, Office of Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan; Elizabeth Cravens, owner of Mid America Contractors; Amy Miller, Local Government and Community Affairs at Cheniere Energy; Scott Street, Director of Athletics at LSCPA; Pat Avery, President/CEO of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce; Arthur Thomas III, Texas Gas Service; Dr. Betty Reynard, President of LSCPA; Ivan Canales, District Director for State Senator Creighton; Vicki Derese, Community Relations at Chevron Phillips Chemical Company; Joe Tant, Executive Director of Port Arthur Education Foundation; Kasey Taylor, President and CEO of RT Technical Solutions; and Janet Brown, Office of Congressman Randy Weber.