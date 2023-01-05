Orange County receives $52K to aid local food, shelter programs. See how to apply. Published 12:16 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

ORANGE — Orange County is receiving $52,024 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

According to a release from United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister, the local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Orange County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government,

be eligible to receive Federal funds,

have an accounting system,

practice nondiscrimination,

have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact United Way of Orange County, 1506 W. Park Avenue in Orange, for an application.

The deadline for applications to be received is Jan. 23.

For more information, call 409-883-3591 or email ceo@uwoctx.org.