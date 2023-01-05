Linda Jean Elton Published 7:00 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Linda Jean Elton, 82, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on December 31, 2022, at her home in Port Neches.

The family will be holding a Memorial Celebration for Linda and her husband, John M. Elton, Sr., in the Spring.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on December 12, 1940, she was the daughter of Julius Levy and Clara Lea (Dixon) Levy.

Linda took great joy in caring for babies and children, especially her grandchildren whom she nurtured more than anyone.

Her life revolved around loving and caring for her family, which she would not have had any other way. Linda enjoyed spending her time with her husband, especially camping and sailing alongside him in his sailboat on Sabine Lake.

She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Port Neches, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Elton, Sr., and her parents, Julius and Clara Levy.

She is survived by her children, John M. Elton, Jr and wife, Lisa, Marilyn Elton, Vickie Smith and husband, Randy, Debbie Graham and husband, Jim, and Robert “Rusty” Elton and wife, Kathy; her grandchildren, Gabe, Erica, Colton, LaRae, Ryan, Chrissy, Robby, Wesley, Alyssa, Coy, Zoe, and Emma; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Junior, Aniston, Macie, Kaiden, Camryn, Callie, Caden, Aubrey, and Waylon,; her siblings, Robert Levy of San Antonio, Texas, Julius Levy and wife, Brenda, of Nederland, Texas, Barbara Salter of Lago Vista, Texas, and Michael “Mike” Levy and wife, Mary, of Lake Travis, Texas; along with numerous other loving friends and family.