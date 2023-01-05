Fabian Badon Published 6:57 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Fabian Badon, 85, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Groves.

He was born in Gueydan, Louisiana, on December 13, 1937, to Vincent and Edmay Badon.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Badon, Joseph Badon, Sidney Badon Sr., Donald Badon, Anna Mae Badon Reaux, Jeannie Badon Hoyt, and Carol Badon Trahan.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Badon of Port Arthur, Texas; daughters, Lisa Badon of Groves, Texas; Deena Badon Brevell and her husband Bubba of Groves, Texas; Tina Kibodeaux and her husband Julio Cano of Orcutt, CA; grandchildren, Shelby Noland Davis and husband Brian; Brooke Brevell Sangster and her husband Austin; Blaire Brevell Beniot and her husband Jesse; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Charlotte, Caroline, and Olivia; his brother, Rodney Badon and his wife Madeline of Fannett, Texas; his sisters, Loretta Badon Stevens and her husband Max of Orangefield, Texas; Ruthie Badon Chisholm of Porter, Texas; and Ruby Badon Mahle and her husband Toby of Nederland, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to Hospice Plus for the love, care, and support.