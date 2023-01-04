Sana Elaine January Published 5:03 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Sana Elaine January was born on October 7, 1968 to Joseph January Sr. and the late Mary Lee Shaw January in Port Arthur, Texas.

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Sana departed this life and entered into eternal rest to be with our Lord.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9 am until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.