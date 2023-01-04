Here’s who won the four 2022 Holiday Cash Giveaway prizes

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By PA News

Readers of The Port Arthur News were put to the test for cash with the Nov. 23 edition.

Four pages inside the newspaper included hidden turkeys.

From the entries, one first-place winner, one second-place winner and two honorable mentions were drawn.

The first-place winner was given $250, second-place receiving $50 and both honorable mentions were gifted $25. One of the latter, Dianne Martin, donated her money back to The News and asked that it be given to a charity of choice.

While all entries were eligible to win, the correct number of turkeys was 55.

