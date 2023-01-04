David Lozano Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

David Lozano of Port Arthur, Tx died December 30, 2022.

He was born on June 25, 1965 to Oscar Lozano Sr. and Lydia Lozano.

David enjoyed drawing, listening to music and watching football.

He is survived by his three sisters Rosie Broussard of Nederland, Linda Trevino (Carlos) of Nederland and Lizzie East (Billy) Brother in Law James Townsend Sr. of Sicily Island, La. and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Oscar Lozano Jr., Johnny Lozano, Michael Lozano Sr., sisters Delores Lozano, Sarah Landry and Hortence Townsend.

Memorial Service will be January 7, 2023 at United Pentecostal Church @ 2:00 pm at 2725 Hwy 365 Port Acres, Tx