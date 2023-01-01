Weather Service says heavy rain, severe weather starting Monday Published 7:35 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

1 of 2

Heavy rain and severe weather is expected Monday into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the more intense thunderstorms are expected to be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

There is a Slight Risk for severe weather (2/5) and a Slight Risk for excessive rain (2/4) for our Southeast Texas, central Louisiana, and southwest parishes.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather (1/5) and a Marginal Risk for excessive rain (1/4) for parts of Louisiana.

Showers will begin early Monday morning with the risk of severe weather expected across parts of Southeast Texas, starting by late morning/early afternoon.

It will increase in coverage and intensity throughout the day and into the night. The severe threat will come to an end from west to east on Tuesday.