Sheriff’s office warns of local scams Published 12:28 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of several ongoing scams.

According to the department, a person claiming to be a JCSO deputy is calling people and threatening to arrest them for missing jury duty. They are requesting that the victims send funds to pay for their fine or face immediate arrest. They also can spoof a local phone number and make it appear as if the call is coming from a court or the sheriff’s office.

In addition, someone has called local residents pretending to be a family member with an emergency and asking for funds to be sent immediately. They are preying on the emotions of the victims.

JCSO asks anyone who receives a similar call “take time to research” them.