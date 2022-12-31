Ramona Dawn Nobles Martinez Published 8:13 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Ramona Dawn Nobles Martinez, 81, of Nederland, Texas passed away peacefully on December 29, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born February 10, 1941 in Kinder, Louisiana and went to high school in Port Acres, Texas.

She married Roy Martinez in 1960 and they had three daughters.

Ramona worked for the National Maritime Union (NMU) for 20 years.

She was trustworthy, loyal, and was beloved by those around her.

She was a trailblazer who was dedicated to her family, raising three daughters, while running a business that continues to this day and is run by her daughter, Remi.

In 1970, Ramona’s in-laws started LaSuprema.

Ramona continued working for NMU and bought LaSuprema on the side.

As it so happened, Ramona was a fabulous cook and ultimately became a primary driving force behind the success of the restaurant and could be seen there most days for 20 years.

In her spare time, she loved cooking for her family and friends – gumbo was a special treat – playing cards, bridge particularly, gambling in Las Vegas and the casinos in Louisiana where she played blackjack and the slot machines, creating family traditions like Pie Night and BBQ’s on holidays and beating her grandchildren at video games, including Ms. Pac-Man, Super Mario Brothers and Zelda.

Ramona is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roy Martinez, daughter Stacey Martinez (Gale Valley), daughter Remi Bryan (Rob Bryan), daughter Brandi Ernst (Mark Ernst), and her grandchildren Jarrod Bogan (Daniel Chan), Traci Bogan, Cal Bryan and William Ernst. Ramona is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Nobles and Anna Belle Savant Nobles, and her brother John Nobles.

She was a strong woman who loved, was loved and will be missed.

A private memorial service will be held for Ramona at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 700 North Street, Ste M, Beaumont, Tx 77701.