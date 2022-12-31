PHOTO FEATURE — Checkers opens in Mid County Published 12:18 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

NEDERLAND — A vision years in the making came to fruition with the opening of Checkers on Nederland Avenue. Customers on Friday had lined through the parking lot and into the street at about 11:30 a.m.

The building is located on the site of the old Villa Motel, which was purchased in 2020 by the Nederland Economic Development Corporation and then demolished. The lot was sold to Checkerboard Restaurants this year.

This is the 29th location to open in Texas, and will be open seven days a week.