PHOTO FEATURE — Checkers opens in Mid County

Published 12:18 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

By PA News

Checkers is located at 1132 Nederland Avenue. (Monique Batson/The News)

NEDERLAND — A vision years in the making came to fruition with the opening of Checkers on Nederland Avenue. Customers on Friday had lined through the parking lot and into the street at about 11:30 a.m.

Customers wait in the drive-thru at Checkers Friday. (Monique Batson/The News)

The building is located on the site of the old Villa Motel, which was purchased in 2020 by the Nederland Economic Development Corporation and then demolished. The lot was sold to Checkerboard Restaurants this year.

A sign on the corner of Nederland Avenue and Twin City Highway announces the new restaurant’s opening. (Monique Batson/The News)

This is the 29th location to open in Texas, and will be open seven days a week.

