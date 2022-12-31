ON THE MENU — Brick Oven Pizza builds it the way you like it Published 12:26 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

BRIDGE CITY — Signature thin crust, homemade sauce, fresh mozzarella and ingredients made from scratch all sit on a pan cozy in a brick oven, melting and mixing to perfection — hungry?

These are just a few qualities that make up Brick Oven Pizza, located at 1125 Texas Avenue in Bridge City.

The store accompanies other Southeast Texas locations such as Lumberton, Port Neches and Nederland.

“We love serving Southeast Texans, no matter what part of the area they are from, if they want it, we’ll make it,” said Brick Oven manager Rebecca Free. “I’m from Southeast Texas and grew up in Vidor, so I know our area loves pizza in any form.”

There are so many different varieties on the menu, and Brick Oven builds their own pizzas.

What sets Brick Oven apart from so other establishments is they use a brick oven, dough made from scratch, along with fresh ingredients and quality service.

“Everyday we make our dough fresh,” said Free. “We make our spinach dip from scratch everyday, our ranch made from scratch and our salads. We make a lot of our products homemade every day. But what makes us so special is how we cook our pizza. We have bricks inside the oven, on top, bottom and sides, which keeps it evenly heated.”

One customer-favorite is Bubba’s Pizza, which features pepperoni, ham, beef, Italian sausage, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

Each pizza has four sizes for whether or not you want a small to whet your appetite or the largest that can feed a family.

Other favorite pizzas include Bubba’s Brother, BBQ Chicken Luau, Razorback and Double Trouble. You can also create your own signature pizza.

If pizza is not everyone’s thing, then Brick Oven offers up tasty salads and sandwiches.

The great salads menu has a house salad, garden salad, Mortar Salad, Mediterranean Salad and Sriracha Salad.

They have a wide variety of sandwiches that include a Chicken Bacon Ranch, Italian, Ham, Turley, Club and Meatball.

“We have quite a bit of appetizers,” said Free. “We have draft beer, bottle beer and wine by the glass. We offer lasagna and chicken alfredo.”

Brick Oven also makes signature pizzas into a calzone form, for all of the calzone lovers.

Brick Oven has signature oven baked pastas that includes Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Spaghetti, Spaghetti and Meatballs and Little Italy.

There are also signature quesadillas such as Chicken Bacon Ranch, Creamy Chicken and Spinach, Supreme Chicken and BBQ Pork.

“I would say that our favorite menu items have been our quesadillas and Calzones,” said Free. “The best thing about it, is we can make everything our customer’s way.”

Brick Oven has tremendous appetizers on the slate, including Ultimate Pork Nachos, Roasted Jumbo Wings, Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms, Spicy Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, Ultimate Nachos, Pizza Sticks and delicious Brick Oven Queso to go with just about everything. The Lasagna Dip and Buffalo Chicken Dip is top-notch, as well.

Free is proud to work with people in such a tremendous atmosphere.

“I simply love our staff, they work so hard to meet each and every customer’s needs,” said Free. “We work like one big happy family and with that. We treat our customers like they are a part of ours, too. We love to put smiles on peoples’ faces and make sure their experience here is always wonderful.”

Brick Oven gladly accepts groups.

“We love to satisfy everyone’s needs and groups are definitely welcomed,” said Free. “As long as we are given a heads-up with who is coming and a head count, we’re ready for everyone. Just recently we had a group of 25 from Lamar Institute of Technology and they had a blast and it was awesome serving them.”

The restaurant is dine-in and takeaway.

Customers can call the restaurant ahead of time during busy hours and get pizzas cooking before they arrive. To order, call 409-738-3121.

– Story by Van Wade