Beaumont police ID person killed crossing College Street

Published 12:30 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

By PA News

BEAUMONT — Police in Beaumont have released the name of a person who died after being struck by a car while crossing a road Thursday night.

The deceased is identified as Justin Stanford, 30, of Louisiana.

Sanford was killed around 10 p.m. while attempting to cross the 5800 block of College Street. A Dodge Challenger traveling westbound struck the man, according to Beaumont Police Department.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

All westbound lanes of College in that area were shut down and traffic diverted following the crash. The roadway was later reopened.

More News

Area woman shares weight loss journey through local walking group

Sheriff’s office warns of local scams

ON THE MENU — Brick Oven Pizza builds it the way you like it

Barbecue event organizers seek to add alcohol to the mix

Print Article