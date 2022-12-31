Beaumont police ID person killed crossing College Street Published 12:30 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

BEAUMONT — Police in Beaumont have released the name of a person who died after being struck by a car while crossing a road Thursday night.

The deceased is identified as Justin Stanford, 30, of Louisiana.

Sanford was killed around 10 p.m. while attempting to cross the 5800 block of College Street. A Dodge Challenger traveling westbound struck the man, according to Beaumont Police Department.

All westbound lanes of College in that area were shut down and traffic diverted following the crash. The roadway was later reopened.