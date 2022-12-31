ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Memorial High School’s Maurion Edwards

Published 12:12 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

By PA News

Maurion Edwards

Senior Maurion Edwards is a point/shoot guard for the Memorial High School basketball team. He’s been a member of the varsity team all through high school, moving up for playoffs during his freshman year.

Edwards said he comes from a long line of basketball players and picked up the sport growing up.

“I’m more of a playmaker guy,” he said. “I don’t really care about scoring; I like doing defense. I like doing the dirty work.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

During the 29th annual James Gamble Classic, Edwards had a lot of steals and assists in the Thursday game against Aldine Eisenhower, in which the Titans won 68-39.

“That comes hand-in-hand with getting my team involved,” he said.

More Sports

Port Neches athlete is going the distance for local business

Port Arthur native Mike Orta is following his dream while capturing incredible video

BOB WEST ON GOLF — PGA Tour nice guys, trivia, Nantz, more aces

Plenty of Indians, Bulldogs on All-District 9-5A Team

Print Article