ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Memorial High School’s Maurion Edwards Published 12:12 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Senior Maurion Edwards is a point/shoot guard for the Memorial High School basketball team. He’s been a member of the varsity team all through high school, moving up for playoffs during his freshman year.

Edwards said he comes from a long line of basketball players and picked up the sport growing up.

“I’m more of a playmaker guy,” he said. “I don’t really care about scoring; I like doing defense. I like doing the dirty work.”

During the 29th annual James Gamble Classic, Edwards had a lot of steals and assists in the Thursday game against Aldine Eisenhower, in which the Titans won 68-39.

“That comes hand-in-hand with getting my team involved,” he said.