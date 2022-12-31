Arthur Gilbert Edwards Published 8:11 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

July 17, 1951 – December 18, 2022

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God trust also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.”

John 14: 1-4

Arthur Gilbert Edwards at the age of 71 was called home to glory on December 18, 2022.

Arthur Gilbert Edwards was born July 17, 1951 in Port Arthur, Texas to the union of the late Willie and Lee Ester. He was the 5th of the six siblings. Arthur graduated from Lincoln High School, class of 1969m, in Port Arthur, Texas.

He enjoyed family gatherings and being outdoors,, Arthur’s passion for swimming, and fishing, will be carried on by his two sons, and two daughters.

To cherish the memories of Arthur’s “A.G.” are the following family and close friends. Linda King-Edwards (sister-in-law), Arthur Edwards Jr. (Miesha), Arlinda (Israel, Arcinda, Arthur Gregory. His sister Wilma L. Haliburlon (Ronnie Deceased), 6 Grandchild: Tabitha, Israel Boaz, Jackin, Jeremai, Jalik, Myles, X-Zavier and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Arthur was preceded in death by his father Willie Edwards and mother Lee Ester Edwards, brothers Carl Edwards, Willie Edwards (Green) and sisters Vera L. Rodger and Edna Ruth Fields.

And remember “This hanging like a wet dish rag”.

Though today you walk in sorrow, you will not be alone. There is one whose loving wisdom is far greater than your own. And though your heart is longing for the dear one who’s at rest, You’ll know before the journey’s end that dear God’s ways are best. The best gift that you can give him now is the serve his master. If you will try to live for Jesus, then you can meet him at the end of your days.

AMEN

The family of Arthur Gilbert Edwards gratefully acknowledge all of the expressions of love through prayers, gifts, visits, flowers, cards and all other acts of kindness.

Your support and prayers give us strength and comfort. Please continue to pray for us and may God richly bless each of you.