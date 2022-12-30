Mildred L. Wiedenhoff Published 6:47 am Friday, December 30, 2022

September 16, 1927 – December 3, 2022

Mildred L. Wiedenhoff, 95, a longtime resident of Groves, Texas, passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord on December 3, 2022.

Mildred was born on September 16, 1927, to R.C. and Lillie Jones in Logansport, Louisiana.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Groves, Texas, for over 50 years where she sang in the choir and played both the piano and organ during services.

Mildred was a talented musician with a beautiful voice and teamed with sister Margie early in life to sing as a duo at church, local events, and civic club functions around Groves and Port Arthur.

Mildred and Margie were a highlight on the local radio station when there was no such thing as television.

Other than music, her hobbies included fishing, challenging crossword puzzles, and raising two daughters. Later in life she became an avid golf fan, although she did not play.

She watched the Golf Channel and PGA tournaments faithfully and often read golf periodicals. She became a very knowledgeable fan and traveled to Tarpon Springs, Florida, to see her favorite golfer, Tiger Woods, in person on his much published return to golf after major surgery and thoughts of retirement in 2015.

She especially enjoyed traveling and living with her husband in multiple cities throughout the United States during his 25 years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents R.C. and Lillie Jones, her husband J.N. Wiedenhoff, five sisters Vernell Keene (Lloyd), Melva Davis (Fred), Marjorie Blackwell (T.C.), Billie Smith (Fred), Letha Rae Mudd (Gearld), one brother R.C. Jones (Eddie), and a grandson, Nicholas Sveen.

Survivors are her daughters, Joanne Gallien (Ronald) of Sarasota, Florida, and Kerna Sveen (Frodie) of Chino, California, granddaughter Kathy Jones of Sarasota, Florida, grandson Allen Jones (Rachel) of Dothan, Alabama, and grandson Kristian Sveen of Chino, California. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, two, soon to be three, great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.