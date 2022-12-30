Ethel Lee Trahan Published 6:45 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Mrs. Ethel Lee Trahan, 89, of Port Arthur, TX answered God’s call on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX.

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, she was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 65 years. Ethel was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Arthur, TX.

She devoted many years of her life to the help of others as evident in her dedication to her family as a homemaker.

Ethel was preceded in death by both of her parents, Joseph and Antonia Jones; her husband, John Trahan; one son, Joseph Trahan; and two bonus sons, Warren Trahan and John Trahan Jr.

We grieve yet celebrate the magnificent legacy of love she left to us; three children, Kenneth Sr., Sherry and Elaine all of Port Arthur, TX; 8 grandchildren, Calvin (Brandi), Kenneth (Alyndria), Johnetta, Darnell (Ashley), Danielle, Sherika (David), Nichole, and Jacoby (Lachelle). She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX.