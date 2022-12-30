Carole Jones Watson Published 6:43 am Friday, December 30, 2022

God whispered our beloved Carole’s name and the angels carried her home on August 10, 2022 at the age of 75 after a long illness.

Carole Jones Watson was born in Dallas Texas on December 19, 1946. Her parents moved to Brownsville, Texas before moving to Port Arthur when she was 6 years old. She was a resident of Port Arthur until moving to Montgomery Texas in 2017 with her husband of 21 years, Dale Watson.

Carole loved animals, especially her cherished pets, those of times past, Pasha and Bogie and those current ones who will miss her, Asia, BeeBop and Maggie.

She was preceded in her death by her father, Worth H. Jones and her mother Bertha E. Jones. She is survived by her sister Faye Jacobs; daughter, Angela Scott of Port Neches and son, Jay Perrio of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Chelsea Scott, Chloe Scott, Caitlyn Scott and Connor Scott, great grandson, Kannon Scott and niece Amy Said.

May she rest easy in Grace and Love.

Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you until we meet again.