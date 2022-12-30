Carole Jones Watson  

Carole Jones Watson

God whispered our  beloved Carole’s name  and the angels carried  her home on August 10,  2022 at the age of 75  after a long illness.

Carole Jones Watson was born in Dallas Texas on  December 19, 1946.  Her parents moved to Brownsville, Texas before moving to Port Arthur when she was 6 years old. She was a resident of Port Arthur  until moving to Montgomery Texas in 2017  with her husband of 21  years, Dale Watson.

Carole loved animals, especially her cherished  pets, those of times past, Pasha and Bogie and those current ones who will miss her, Asia, BeeBop and Maggie.

She was preceded in  her death by her father, Worth H. Jones and her mother Bertha E. Jones. She is survived  by her sister Faye Jacobs; daughter, Angela Scott of Port Neches and son, Jay Perrio of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Chelsea Scott, Chloe Scott, Caitlyn Scott and Connor Scott, great grandson, Kannon Scott and niece Amy Said.

May she rest easy in  Grace and Love.

Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you until we meet again.

