Port Arthur man shot during domestic disturbance

Published 12:38 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Mary Meaux

A 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning at Louis Manor Apartments. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A domestic dispute led to a man being shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting happened at 7 a.m. at Louis Manor Apartments.

The 24-year-old male victim was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment, which is where the shooting occurred.

The man was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment for a non-life threatening injury

Duriso said the current status as to whether the man is still hospitalized is not known as if early Tuesday afternoon.

Police have spoken with a person of interest but no arrests had been made by 1:30 p.m.

Duriso said police expect to make an arrest in the shooting.

Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue, was quiet at around noon Tuesday with a few children playing outside and several people across the street from the apartment complex waiting at the bus stop.

