Port Arthur man shot during domestic disturbance
Published 12:38 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022
A domestic dispute led to a man being shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting happened at 7 a.m. at Louis Manor Apartments.
The 24-year-old male victim was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment, which is where the shooting occurred.
The man was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment for a non-life threatening injury
Duriso said the current status as to whether the man is still hospitalized is not known as if early Tuesday afternoon.
Police have spoken with a person of interest but no arrests had been made by 1:30 p.m.
Duriso said police expect to make an arrest in the shooting.
Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue, was quiet at around noon Tuesday with a few children playing outside and several people across the street from the apartment complex waiting at the bus stop.