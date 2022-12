PHOTO FEATURE — Neches FCU expanding, gets fresh look Published 12:20 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Motorists might have noticed the construction work going on at Neches Federal Credit Union in Nederland.

New offices are being added and a construction crew is visible from the street.

The inside has been remodeled and given a facelift as well.

But the work isn’t stopping the credit union from assisting their customers.

Neches FCU is in a period of growth.