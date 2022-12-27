Robert L. Robinson Sr. “Fox” Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Robert L. Robinson Sr., age 77, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home.

A native of Stamps, Arkansas, he was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 70 years and was employed at ARCO Polymers which later became Lyondellbasell.

He was a member of Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church and the Machinist Union.

Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Josephine Robinson; his daughter, Angela R. Thomas (Arthur) and his son, Robert L. Robinson Jr. (Michele); his sister, Alice Faye Robinson; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and numerous friends and buddies.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Jimmie Lee Robinson; two sisters, Carolyn Ann Adams and Catherine Banks.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church, 548 15th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.