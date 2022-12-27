Martha Suiter Published 8:02 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Martha Suiter, 54, of Galveston, Texas passed away on Sunday morning December 25, 2022, at the family home in Port Neches with her loving family at her side.

Martha was born on January 6, 1968, in El Dorado, Kansas to Coleta Faye Suiter and Kenneth McClain Suiter.

Her family moved to Port Neches, Texas when she was five years old. In 1986, Martha graduated from Port Neches, Groves High School.

She continued her education at Texas A&M University where she graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Management and Marketing.

After college Martha worked for the city of Bryan, Texas for several years.

She then moved to Houston, Texas to work for Hines: a global real estate investment development and management firm.

Much later she moved to Galveston, Texas and was currently employed with The Bryan Museum.

She loved Galveston and spent time volunteering for various organizations and events on the island.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Coleta and Ken Suiter.

Those left to cherish Martha’s memory include her sister, Liz Suiter and her husband Rob Emanuel of Port Neches, Texas; her beloved niece, Julia Emanuel of Port Neches, Texas; extended family and friends and her loyal and loveable dog, Jack.

Following Martha’s wishes there will be a private graveside service at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.