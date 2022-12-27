Eric Gene Price Published 7:57 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Eric Gene Price, 55, passed away in Missouri City, Texas on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.

Eric was born in Port Arthur, Texas on November 14, 1967 to parents, Randy Price and Janice Hubbard Price.

Eric is survived by his daughter, Katrina Price and her mother, Maria, sisters, Amy Stephenson and her husband, Curtis, Kristel Leubner and her husband, Jeff, brother,Taylor Price, stepmother, Gwen Price, as well as extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, R.G. Price, Artie and Mildred Price Moore, Mathew S. Hubbard Jr. and Gwendolyn Philpott Hubbard, aunt, Cindy Whitman, aunt, Bonnie Whitman and cousin, Mathew Whitman.

Eric had a strong Christian faith. He enjoyed music, dancing, was an avid reader, and loved fishing and other outdoor activities.

He was an Army Veteran, previously serving in Panama.

He later became a corrections officer for the Federal Department of Corrections, Beaumont (17 years).

Celebration of Life will be held on January 5, 2023 at 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church 25304 HWY 124, Hamshire, TX.