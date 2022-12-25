KATHIE DEASY — What we can give to The King Published 12:02 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

The chorus goes:

What can we give to the King

Give to the One Who has everything,

What can we give, what gift can we bring

What can we give to our King, what can we bring…”

(Verse 1)

Give Him a heart that’s opened up wide

Give Him a life that has nothing to hide

Give Him a love, so tender and true, and

He’ll give it all back to you, He’ll give it all back to you

(Chorus)

(Verse 2)

Give Him all praise, you people on earth

Give Him all honor this day of His birth

Give Him the glory in all that you do, and

He’ll give it all back to you, He’ll give it all back to you

— Mike Deasy – lyrics and music, Mossyrock Music (copyright)

This is such a wonderful piece of music sung by church groups and children all over this country for a lot of years. The lyrics say it all for what to give Jesus at this time of year and always.

If you don’t know Him or haven’t asked Him into your heart, please do. Watch Him fill you up and set the Holy Spirit to work in your life, amen.

Make sure you have a faith-filled Bible (New King James, NIV, ESV.) or write to me and I will send you one, and find an active, faith-filled church.

A church family for you and yours is supportive, encouraging and a place to serve and help others in need.

Have a blessed Christmas. Come visit my Golden Triangle Church on the Rock, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. online Sunday. Visit Mike and I on Facebook and Youtube at Mikedeasyssolidrockcafe.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.