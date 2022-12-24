Orange man, 26, shot and killed on Christmas Eve, police say Published 5:47 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

Orange Police Department investigators are working the scene of a Christmas Eve homicide today, authorities announced.

On Saturday at 2:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to 2108 Link Avenue in reference to a welfare check.

Officers discovered a deceased male located inside a vehicle in the driveway of the home.

The male had sustained multiple gunshot and was identified as Asif Imran, a 26-year-old resident of Orange.

An autopsy was ordered, and Imran’s fatal shooting is under investigation by the detective division of the Orange Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Imran’s shooting follow’s a string of shootings reported by authorities in the city.

This week’s violence began with a shooting at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Pacific Street. When police arrived they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound. They identified the victim as Rodrick Williams of Orange.

He was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition earlier this week.

Information about what led to the shooting and possible suspect information has not been released.

The second shooting happened in the pre-dawn hours Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to 3751 Hemlock Lane at 2:27 a.m. Thursday following a disturbance.

Responding officers located a male with several gunshot wounds.

Where the victim was found or his current health status is not immediately known.

Suspect information has not been released.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the Orange Police Department Detective Division is “actively investigating the circumstances” around the shooting, a department release said.