Enjoy reading Letters to Santa from 2nd graders in special section Published 12:34 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

If this year’s Letters to Santa section is any indicator, Santa Claus and his elves have been busy with Roblox.

Inside this weekend’s edition, you will find the adorable wish lists from second grade students at Bob Hope Elementary School and Lakeview Elementary School.

Enjoy reading the adorable and thoughtful letters from our local students — who made sure to point out they are making good grades and keeping their rooms clean.