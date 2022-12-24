Enjoy reading Letters to Santa from 2nd graders in special section

Published 12:34 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

By PA News

If this year’s Letters to Santa section is any indicator, Santa Claus and his elves have been busy with Roblox.

Inside this weekend’s edition, you will find the adorable wish lists from second grade students at Bob Hope Elementary School and Lakeview Elementary School.

Enjoy reading the adorable and thoughtful letters from our local students — who made sure to point out they are making good grades and keeping their rooms clean.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Port Arthur, Mid County leaders respond to current cold snap

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 12-18

PHOTO FEATURE — He sees them when they’re sleeping

RELIGION BRIEFS — Find Christmas services in the area

Print Article