City of Nederland shuts off flow of water to Aqua Texas Published 1:52 pm Saturday, December 24, 2022

At 1:40 p.m. Saturday, the City of Nederland shut off the flow of water to Aqua Texas based on the significant increase of water flows that indicate widespread water leaks.

In order to preserve the City of Nederland water system, the City has shut off water for now.

The City has advised Aqua Texas of this decision.

At this time, the City’s water system is continuing to be negatively impacted by this weather event.

“We urge ALL CUSTOMERS TO CONSERVE WATER,” a release from Nederland said.

The City of Nederland provides treated water to the Aqua Texas service area by contract; this service area is outside of the city limits.

City crews have been actively pursuing waterline problems and noticed the substantial increase at the Aqua meter that clearly indicated widespread leaks.

After discussing the issue with the public works director and water treatment plant supervisor, City Manager Chris Duque approved the decision as an effort to stop the hemorrhaging of the Nederland Water System.