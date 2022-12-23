Orange police making presence known in city; department investigating recent shootings Published 12:34 am Friday, December 23, 2022

ORANGE — Orange City Police Chief Lane Martin wants the public to know officers are out and patrolling neighborhoods and businesses.

Martin is also encouraging people to report any suspicious activity as well as making sure to lock their vehicles and hide any valuables.

“Be aware of your surroundings and, when possible, stay in groups instead of walking in by yourself,” Martin said.

Martin didn’t directly address the two shootings that occurred this week in the city, but said they are under investigation.

The recent violence began with a shooting at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Pacific Street. When police arrived they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound. They identified the victim as Rodrick Williams of Orange.

He was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Information about what led to the shooting and possible suspect information has not been released.

The second shooting happened in the pre-dawn hours Thursday.

Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to 3751 Hemlock Lane at 2:27 a.m. Thursday following a disturbance report.

Responding officers located a male with several gunshot wounds.

Where the victim was found or his current health status is not immediately known.

Suspect information has not been released.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the Orange Police Department Detective Division is “actively investigating the circumstances” around the shooting, a department release said.

If you have information about either shooting, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Visit online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.