Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 14-20
Published 12:28 am Friday, December 23, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:
Dec. 14
- Forgery/fraud was reported in the 4500 block of Lawndale.
Dec. 15
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6500 block of 39th Street.
- An information report was taken at the 5400 block of West Groves Circle.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.
Dec. 16
- No reports.
Dec. 17
- Joshua Sport, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4300 block of Mckinley.
- An information report was taken at the 5200 block of 33rd Street.
Dec. 18
- An information report was taken at the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
Dec. 19
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.
Dec. 20
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.