Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 14-20 Published 12:28 am Friday, December 23, 2022

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:

Dec. 14

Forgery/fraud was reported in the 4500 block of Lawndale.

Dec. 15

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6500 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An information report was taken at the 5400 block of West Groves Circle.

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

Dec. 16

No reports.

Dec. 17

Joshua Sport, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4300 block of Mckinley.

An information report was taken at the 5200 block of 33rd Street.

Dec. 18

An information report was taken at the 2600 block of 2 nd Avenue.

Avenue. A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 19

Burglary of a building was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 20