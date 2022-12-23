Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 14-20

Published 12:28 am Friday, December 23, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:

Dec. 14

  • Forgery/fraud was reported in the 4500 block of Lawndale.

Dec. 15

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6500 block of 39th Street.
  • An information report was taken at the 5400 block of West Groves Circle.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

Dec. 16

  • No reports.

Dec. 17

  • Joshua Sport, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4300 block of Mckinley.
  • An information report was taken at the 5200 block of 33rd Street.

Dec. 18

  • An information report was taken at the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 19

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 20

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.

