ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Port Neches-Groves junior runs through competition Published 12:04 am Friday, December 23, 2022

Isaiah Nguyen

Port Neches-Groves

Running back Isaiah Nguyen delivered a strong showing in the Indians’ state championship battle with Dallas South Oak Cliff.

The junior carried the rock 22 times for 159 yards in a losing effort, as Port Neches-Groves lost a hard-fought battle, 34-24, in the final game of 2022.

Nguyen was just the third player to rush for more than 100 yards against the Bears this season.

The performance was nothing new for the running back, who was spectacular in the semifinals, rushing for a game-high 261 yards on 31 carries.