Little Cypress fire damages trailer, kills dog

Published 12:28 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Mary Meaux

LITTLE CYPRESS — An overnight fire left a mobile home heavily damaged and a pet dead, authorities said.

The call came in at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for the fire in the 3500 block of Brent Drive.

Orange County ESD No. 3 Fire Chief Matt Manshack said the singlewide mobile home was in the process of being remodeled.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Manshack said the mobile home was heavily damaged, and the Red Cross was called to assist the family.

A dog inside the home did not make it out in time and died, he said.

More News

Port Arthur Health Department upgrades detailed, timeline calls for November finish

Nederland Independent School District fifth graders soon on the move; district upgrades detailed

TEACHER OF THE YEAR — Robotics educator selected for 1st-ever award winner through new partnership

Donations of blankets and bowls arrive just ahead of the freeze to benefit shelter animals

Print Article