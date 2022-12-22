Jody James Broussard

Published 7:43 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By PA News

Jody James Broussard

Jody James Broussard passed away on 11-30-22 at the age 74.

He was the son of Joseph G. Broussard and Ollie Gaspard.

He leaves his wife Carol Broussard, son Jeremy Broussard, son Jared Broussard, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Donald Broussard and sister Lanell Broussard Richard.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

To honor Jody’s life,  graveside services will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery at 1:30 P.M.

To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.corleyfuneralhome.com and select the Jody Broussard obituary.

More Opinion

MARY MEAUX — PNG state game brings memories of 1980 TJ championship run

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Zaharias holes in one were few in 2022, but 1 local man sunk 2

CHIP SHOTS: Cold weather doesn’t stop all golf action at Babe Zaharias

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Plurality vote in Port Arthur would still need majority voter approval

Print Article