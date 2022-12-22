Jody James Broussard Published 7:43 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

Jody James Broussard passed away on 11-30-22 at the age 74.

He was the son of Joseph G. Broussard and Ollie Gaspard.

He leaves his wife Carol Broussard, son Jeremy Broussard, son Jared Broussard, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Donald Broussard and sister Lanell Broussard Richard.

To honor Jody’s life, graveside services will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery at 1:30 P.M.

To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.corleyfuneralhome.com and select the Jody Broussard obituary.