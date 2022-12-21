Wednesday Morning Update: Weather Service warns of “dangerous,” “life-threatening” wind chills Published 7:04 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service announced there is increasing confidence in the impacts this week from the arctic outbreak.

A hard freeze watch and wind chill advisory issued.

Weather officials said there will be prolonged hard freeze conditions with lows in the teens to lower 20s that have the potential to burst exposed pipes and kill tender vegetation.

Dangerous wind chill readings from zero to around 10 degrees are expected that have the potential to produce hypothermia and/or frostbite if not dressed appropriately.

The impacts are expected across all of Southeast Texas, as well as, central, south central and southwest Louisiana.

The hard freeze is expected starting Thursday night through Saturday morning, then again on Sunday morning.

Dangerous life-threatening wind chills starting Thursday night into Friday morning are expected, then to resume again Friday night into Saturday morning.