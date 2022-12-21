Port Arthur shooting victim remains hospitalized Published 12:30 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

A woman that was shot multiple times last week in Port Arthur remains hospitalized, Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

The woman, age 18, was struck in the upper part of the body and was rushed into surgery following the late night Dec. 13 shooting.

Police later arrested Mark Davis, 20, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence. Bond was initially set at $100,000 but later raised to $500,000. As of Tuesday he was still listed as an inmate in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Police learned of the shooting at approximately 11:58 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a report of a gunshot victim at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

The alleged crime scene was a home in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue, Duriso said. The alleged shooter was at the scene when police arrived. He is believed to be the woman’s boyfriend.

Police believe the shooting is domestic in nature and called it family violence.

Police have not determined if the victim or alleged suspect lived at the residence on 9th Avenue.

Police do not believe there are any more suspects.