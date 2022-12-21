CHIP SHOTS: Cold weather doesn’t stop all golf action at Babe Zaharias Published 12:06 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Chilly, wet December weather has led to more than the usual course closings at Babe Zaharias this month. Many days when the course has been open golfers have been restricted to “cart path only” which results in senior games being played in a “Par 4 format.”

In that format, players tee off from 225 yards on par 5s, 200 yards on par 4s and the regular markers on par 3s. It leads to faster play and lower-than-ususal scores in 2-ball competitions.

The Friday, Dec. 16th 2 ball, played in the par 4 format, saw the team of Bob West, Rick Pritchett, Dale Carter and Jeff Rinehart win the front with minus 9. On the back, minus 8 won for the foursome of Keith Mullins, Raymond Darbonne, Art Turner and Danny Harrington.

Closest to the pin winners were Earl Richard (No. 9, 13 feet, 9 inches), Tony Trevino (No. 7, 10-10) and West (No. 12, 17-11) . . .

In the Monday, Dec. 12 Senior 50 Plus 2 ball, the team of James Vercher, Dan Flood, Ron Mistrot and Turner took the front in minus 12. Minus 10 won the back for the team of West, Don MacNeil, James Trahan and Randy Trahan.

Closest to the pin winners were James Cady (No. 2, 4-6), Joe Gongora (No. 7, 7-0), Carter (No. 12, 6-10) and West (No. 15, 2-8) . . .

The Saturday Dec. 10 Super Senior 2 ball was played in a regular format. Taking the front with minus 1 was the foursome of James Shipley, Harrell Guidry, Rinehart and Tom Brown. Winning the back with minus 2 was the team of James Smith, Gerald Huebel, Pritchett and Dwayne Benoit . . .

In the Friday, Dec. 9 2 ball, played in a regular format, the team of Brian Sweeney, Ron LaSalle, Flood and MacNeil won the front with minus 2. The back saw a tie at minus 3 between the team of Robert Gautreaux, Trevino Stuart Ellis, Steve Wisenbaker and John LeBlanc and the foursome of Mullins, Ted Freeman Rufus Reyes and Rinehart.

Closest to the pin winners were Flood (No. 2, 1-3), LaSalle (No. 7, 15-0), Vercher (No. 12) and Dwayne Morvant (No. 15, 9 inches.)

Merry Christmas to all and may Santa stuff your stocking with a hole-in-one certificate. Ho. Ho. Ho.

Golf news should be e-mailed to rdwest@usa.net.