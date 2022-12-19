2 teenagers killed in pre-dawn vehicle crash just outside Vidor

Published 9:38 am Monday, December 19, 2022

By PA News

VIDOR — A 15-year-old and 14-year-old from Vidor died this weekend after the vehicle they were in left the roadway and struck a utility pole before crashing into a parked RV just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chuck Havard said the teens were in a 2012 Dodge Journey headed north on Concord Street about three-fourths of a mile south of Vidor and, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

Once the vehicle was off the road it struck a utility pole and continued across private property and struck a parked RV.

The Dodge then caught fire.

Havard said the driver and passenger died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Blake Post, 15, and the passenger as John Castilaw III, 14.

A person in the RV was able to escape without injuries.

