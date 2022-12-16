Patrick Silva Aguilar Published 7:37 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Patrick Silva Aguilar, 99, of Nederland passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont.

He was born on March 17, 1923 in San Antonio, Texas to Miguel B. Aguilar and Melquiades Silva Aguilar.

Patrick has been a resident of Nederland since 1952. He proudly served in the U. S. Army Air Corp during World War II and the Korean War.

Patrick retired from Chevron/Gulf as an insulator after 39 years of service. He was a third degree member of the Nederland Knights of Columbus #5145. Patrick was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his four sisters, Delfina Aguilar, Juanita Cuellar, Rose Morel and Catherine Cortez; his five brothers, Mike Jimmy, Raymond, Santos, Ignacio and Frank Aguilar along with his wife, Petra Y. Aguilar.

Patrick is survived by his son, Patrick Glenn Aguilar of Nederland; his two daughters, Patricia “Pat” Munoz and husband Cesar of Port Arthur, Mary Aguilar of Nederland; his granddaughter, Tina Legendre and husband Scott of Pasadena, Texas; one great grandson, Patrick Adan Legendre along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday, December 19, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens in Nederland.

The family is requesting all visitors to wear a mask for visitation and services due to Glenn’s recent kidney transplant surgery.