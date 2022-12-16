Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13
Published 12:18 am Friday, December 16, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:
Dec. 7
- Andrea Lewis, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
- Chase Kimball, 38, was arrested for assault and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 5100 block of Foster.
Dec. 8
- No reports.
Dec. 9
- Tyrell Harris, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of West Parkway.
- Tiffany Smith, 32, was arrested for resist arrest, search or transport and assault against public servant in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- A possession of a Controlled substance report was processed in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Found property was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
- Harassment was reported in the 6300 block of Verde.
- A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
Dec. 10
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Augusta Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
Dec. 11
- An information report was taken in the 6200 block of Adams.
- An assault was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
Dec. 12
- Delvin Washington, 45, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Paul Smith, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of 25th Street.
- Skylar Leblanc, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5600 block of Pure Atlantic Highway.
Dec. 13
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3100 block of East Parkway Drive.
- Harassment was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Magnolia lane.