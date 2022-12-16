Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13 Published 12:18 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:

Dec. 7

Andrea Lewis, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of East Parkway.

Chase Kimball, 38, was arrested for assault and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 5100 block of Foster.

Dec. 8

No reports.

Dec. 9

Tyrell Harris, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of West Parkway.

Tiffany Smith, 32, was arrested for resist arrest, search or transport and assault against public servant in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

A possession of a Controlled substance report was processed in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Found property was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.

Harassment was reported in the 6300 block of Verde.

A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 10

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Augusta Drive.

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 11

An information report was taken in the 6200 block of Adams.

An assault was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Dec. 12

Delvin Washington, 45, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Paul Smith, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Skylar Leblanc, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5600 block of Pure Atlantic Highway.

Dec. 13