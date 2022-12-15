Floyd Joseph Guilbeau Sr. Published 5:14 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Floyd Joseph Guilbeau Sr. of Port Arthur passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital.

A native of Opelousas, Louisiana, he was a longtime resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

Floyd J. Guilbeau Sr., affectionately known as “Pawpaw” was born June 10, 1943 to the late Gabriel and Victoria Guilbeau, in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter Street, Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until service time.

Burial will be at 12 noon Monday, December 19, 2022 at St. Charles Cemetery, Grand Coteau, Louisiana.