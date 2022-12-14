Woman, 18, shot multiple times Tuesday night; Port Arthur Police suspect boyfriend Published 8:58 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Port Arthur police announced Wednesday morning that an 18-year-old female is in critical condition after being shot multiple times the night prior.

One person has been arrested, police said.

Authorities responded to the hospital Tuesday night after receiving a report of a female victim at 11:58 p.m.

The woman was rushed into surgery, and police said her status is critical.

Police believe the person arrested is the victim’s boyfriend, and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

According to the Jefferson County jail roster, the Port Arthur Police Department booked 20-year-old Mark Allen Davis with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Bond is set at $100,000.

The shooting remains under investigation.