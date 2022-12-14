Woman, 18, in critical but stable condition following Port Arthur shooting Published 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

An 18-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition following a shooting late Tuesday night, and the alleged shooter has been jailed on a $100,000 bond.

Police were alerted to the shooting at approximately 11:58 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a report of a gunshot victim at a Port Arthur hospital.

The woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed into surgery, police said.

The alleged crime scene was a home in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

The suspected shooter was at the scene when police arrived. Duriso said the shooting is domestic in nature, calling it family violence.

Police have not determined if either person lived at the residence on 9th Avenue.

Duriso said police do not believe there are any more suspects at this time.

Police said the suspect is Mark Davis, 20, who was booked before dawn Thursday.

The shooting remains under investigation.