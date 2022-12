Annie Mae Captain Dixon Published 5:34 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Annie Mae Captain Dixon, 95, passed peacefully on December 8,2022 in Port Arthur Texas.

Annie Mae was born in Hickory Flat, Louisiana to late Dodie Captain And Steve Captain on July 24, 1927.

Funeral will be held at Mount Sinai 501 West Port Arthur Texas at 10 am – 11 am visitation and Funeral 11 am – 1 pm.