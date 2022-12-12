Nederland High leaders detail extra police patrols around campus this week

Published 5:54 am Monday, December 12, 2022

By PA News

On Sunday evening, Nederland High School administrators reached out to parents, students and staff about the high school receiving a bomb threat.

The Nederland Police Department determined the threat was a “cyber swatting” incident and no credible threat exists.

As precautionary measures the Nederland Police Department physically walked the building and grounds Sunday, and the regional bomb detection canine swept the building.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“The Nederland police department relayed to us that they are seeing an increase in these types of instances across the country,” Nederland ISD said.

“Cyber swatting incidents are perpetrated by members of the online gaming community and are designed to get a response from law enforcement under false pretenses.”

All activities for the week will go on as planned; however, “for peace of mind, there will be extra police patrols around the high school this week,” school officials said.

More News

Texas gas prices fall 5 cents in week; see what’s projected for Christmas travelers

Weather Service outlines early week severe storm threat for SETX

GALLERY — Port Arthur Police confiscate guns, respond to gang activity and announce arrests

ON THE MENU — Visit Pizza Artista this week for Santa, stay for great tastes

Print Article