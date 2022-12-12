Nederland High leaders detail extra police patrols around campus this week Published 5:54 am Monday, December 12, 2022

On Sunday evening, Nederland High School administrators reached out to parents, students and staff about the high school receiving a bomb threat.

The Nederland Police Department determined the threat was a “cyber swatting” incident and no credible threat exists.

As precautionary measures the Nederland Police Department physically walked the building and grounds Sunday, and the regional bomb detection canine swept the building.

“The Nederland police department relayed to us that they are seeing an increase in these types of instances across the country,” Nederland ISD said.

“Cyber swatting incidents are perpetrated by members of the online gaming community and are designed to get a response from law enforcement under false pretenses.”

All activities for the week will go on as planned; however, “for peace of mind, there will be extra police patrols around the high school this week,” school officials said.