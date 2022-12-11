Police continue to probe for info in two killings Published 12:30 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

ORANGE — Police in Orange are continuing to speak with potential witnesses to two separate homicides that occurred this year.

Richard Williams, 42, of Orange died Nov. 11 at Cove Apartments. Police said previously he died in the parking lot of the complex where he lived.

Orange Police Lieutenant Stephen Ward said possible suspects are being interviewed and no arrests have been made.

Police are not elaborating on the circumstances of the shooting, and Ward declined to comment on a possible motive.

He also did not comment on whether this was a drive-by or other type of shooting, adding the case is under investigation.

Police are also continuing the investigation into the Aug. 13 shooting death of Robert Gant.

The 44-year-old Houston resident was shot while near his vehicle in the 100 block of 1st Street.

Ward said no arrests have been made in relation to Gant’s death and police are continuing to interview potential suspects.

A motive for the shooting is still being determined.

Individuals with information on these fatal shootings are asked to call Orange Police at 409-883-1095.