RELIGION BRIEFS — Radio program to feature special guest Published 12:20 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., features Happy Hour Bible Study at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. The teacher and expositor is Vanilla Marie Chillow. For more information, call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., feature their Breaking Generational Curses series at 11 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor is Kerri Anne Nash.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash “The Hebrew Warrior” on KSAP 96.9 LPFM starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest will be Hope Scott of Eastern Star Baptist Church. To listen online, go to listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze