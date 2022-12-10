KATHIE’S KORNER — Enjoy Christmas everyday for the rest of 2022 Published 12:02 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

Christmas comes around once a year, and it’s here, again.

Is it mistletoe or the cold wind that

Turns your cheeks to rose

The earth is full of joy as

Every girl and boy, celebrate the

Birth of Jesus, celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ

Did you know it’s possible in this crazy, mixed-up goofy world

To know the One we celebrate

The Creator of all life, and to have Jesus

Living in your heart, well, all you have to do is pray, and

You’ll have Jesus, you’ll have Jesus,

You’ll have Christmas each and everyday.

This was printed by permission, with words and music by Mike Deasy and Billie English. Copyright: Galatians 5:22 ASCAP.

I love and used to sing this song that my husband and our friend wrote from God’s catalog of music, He so generously gives us, to introduce people to Him. Hopefully they will have a life-long journey in the scriptures and prayer.

I know it seems too easy to be able to move into the family of God just by saying a prayer, but it is.

Then you will want to secure and enjoy your own Bible to find out what just happened to you and how to be a blessing to our Heavenly Father and those around you from the day you prayed until forever!

“If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord “ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For, it is with your heart that you believe…and with your mouth you profess your faith and are saved.” Romans 10:9 &10 NIV

Write to me for a Bible at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

Merry Christmas!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.