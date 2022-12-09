Stephen Joseph Gary Published 4:11 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

December 24, 1959 – December 1, 2022

Stephen Gary, 62, of Port Arthur, Texas departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur graduating from Thomas Jefferson Sr. High School in 1978.

He was a lifelong member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church and a 25-year member of the Knights of Peter Claver.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Josephine Gary, and son-in-law Anthony Bryant Jr.

Stephen leaves to cherish his memory his most precious gift, his daughter, Lauren Stephanie Bryant of Seagoville, TX; three grandchildren, Londynn, Stephen and Laureal Bryant of Seagoville, TX; two brothers, Terrell Gary (Sarah) of Port Arthur, TX, Herman Gary, Jr (Janet) of Houston, TX; three sisters, Ruby Alexander (late Anthony Alexander) of Port Arthur, TX, Mary Alice Blanchette (Jerome) of Alpine, California and Geraldine Gary of Long Beach, California; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

A home going celebration for Stephen will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 am with a visitation from 9 – 10 am, and a rosary at 10.