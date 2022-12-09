Felony DWI, assaulting an officer lowlight this week’s indictments
Published 10:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022
This week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury include crimes ranging from robberies and burglaries to forgeries and assaults.
- Richard Bell, 46, of Baytown was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 27.
- Dahndre Bluiett, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.
- Zachary Irvin Cagle, 29, of Nederland was indicted for publish/threat to public intimate visual material for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.
- Dylan Kristopher Castaneda, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon-prohibited place for an incident that occurred Oct. 21.
- Randy Pier Coleman, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred July 27.
- Randy Pier Coleman, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 27.
- Sunday Victor Enahoro, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 13.
- Arianna Marie Evans, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.
- Justin Dakota Gautreaux, 31, transient, was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Sept. 11.
- Eric Scott Hall, 52, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 27.
- Lequisa Wilson Harris, 45, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 7.
- Sheldon Lionel Hicks, 34, of Spring was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.
- Sheldon Lionel Hicks, 34, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.
- Sheldon Lionel Hicks, 34, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Sheldon Lionel Hicks, 34, of Spring was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
- Lucan Nacoma Jones, 44, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 6.
- Christophe Allen Klyng, 31, of Galveston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 24.
- Bessie Xaveria Lazard, 47, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 19.
- Shane Erwin Leger, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 4.
- Edward J. Manuel, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Nov. 6.
- Shelton Millican, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for attempted burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
- Jose Eugenio Nava-Maya, 48, o Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 9.
- James Damon Oldham, 39, of Fresno, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 7.
- John Joseph Patterson, 61, of Port Neches was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Sept. 24.
- Trakela Breana Pomier, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Oct. 17.
- Alan Richardson, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Aug. 26.
- Jeannette Roche, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred May 7.
- Trasheka Shevell Rudolph, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 4.
- Ephram Jerome Sincere, 50, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.
- James Russell Smith, 63, of Port Arthur was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
- James Russell Smith, 63, of Port Arthur was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.
- Lyle Sanders, 52, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 23.
- Michael James White, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of service for an incident that occurred July 6.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.