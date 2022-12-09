Felony DWI, assaulting an officer lowlight this week’s indictments Published 10:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

This week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury include crimes ranging from robberies and burglaries to forgeries and assaults.

Richard Bell, 46, of Baytown was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 27.

Dahndre Bluiett, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.

Zachary Irvin Cagle, 29, of Nederland was indicted for publish/threat to public intimate visual material for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.

Dylan Kristopher Castaneda, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon-prohibited place for an incident that occurred Oct. 21.

Randy Pier Coleman, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred July 27.

Randy Pier Coleman, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 27.

Sunday Victor Enahoro, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 13.

Arianna Marie Evans, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.

Justin Dakota Gautreaux, 31, transient, was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Sept. 11.

Eric Scott Hall, 52, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 27.

Lequisa Wilson Harris, 45, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 7.

Sheldon Lionel Hicks, 34, of Spring was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.

Sheldon Lionel Hicks, 34, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.

Sheldon Lionel Hicks, 34, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Sheldon Lionel Hicks, 34, of Spring was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.

Lucan Nacoma Jones, 44, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 6.

Christophe Allen Klyng, 31, of Galveston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 24.

Bessie Xaveria Lazard, 47, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 19.

Shane Erwin Leger, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 4.

Edward J. Manuel, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Nov. 6.

Shelton Millican, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for attempted burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.

Jose Eugenio Nava-Maya, 48, o Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 9.

James Damon Oldham, 39, of Fresno, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 7.

John Joseph Patterson, 61, of Port Neches was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Sept. 24.

Trakela Breana Pomier, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Oct. 17.

Alan Richardson, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Aug. 26.

Jeannette Roche, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred May 7.

Trasheka Shevell Rudolph, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 4.

Ephram Jerome Sincere, 50, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.

James Russell Smith, 63, of Port Arthur was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.

James Russell Smith, 63, of Port Arthur was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.

Lyle Sanders, 52, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 23.

Michael James White, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of service for an incident that occurred July 6.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.